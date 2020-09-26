Poland’s balanced rushing attack pulling away from unbeaten Hubbard in ‘Game of the Week’

You can watch the entire game NOW on MyYTV and on WKBN.com.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland (3-1) plays host to unbeaten Hubbard (4-0) in the ‘Game of the Week’.

After a scoreless first quarter, Peyton Mrakovich ran 22 yards for a touchdown with 2:02 left in the first half to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

Bryce Barringer’s long touchdown run with 6:47 left in the third quarter extended the Bulldog’s lead to 14-0. It was Barringer’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

Jacob Caudle’s short touchdown run with 2:32 left in the third gave Poland a 21-0 lead.

