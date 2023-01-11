ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union held off rival Marietta 73-71 in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday night.

The victory also snapped an five-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with the Pioneers.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Purple Raiders’ head coach Mike Fuline spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see the complete postgame interview.

With the win, Mount Union has now won eight straight games, improving to 13-1 overall, and 6-1 on OAC action.