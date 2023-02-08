YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline are scheduled to meet twice in the next four days.

The Fighting Irish are seeking an outright conference championship and to keep pace in the statewide poll.

The Cardinals are looking to continue their push toward the playoffs as they’ve been victorious in five of their last seven tilts.

Tonight, the Holy War continues as Ursuline welcomes Mooney.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN app

Cardinal Mooney (11-7) at Ursuline, #8 (17-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Feb. 11, 2022 – Ursuline, 52-41

Jan. 11, 2022 – Ursuline, 51-27

Feb. 2, 2021 – Ursuline, 51-34

Jan. 28, 2021 – Ursuline, 61-44

Jan. 31, 2020 – Mooney, 62-54

Last meeting:

Ursuline jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter of last February’s matchup. The Fighting Irish were able to keep their advantage as Ursuline was victorious, 52-41. Terrance Pankey scored a game-high 22 points while Jayden Payne also added 9. For Mooney, Ashton O’Brien and Rocco Turner each finished with 15.

Team statistics:

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 67.2; Mooney, 49.0

Scoring Defense: Mooney, 42.7; Ursuline, 46.1

Game notes:

-Mooney has won five of their last seven games.

-The Cardinals stumbled against Chaney on Tuesday, 61-46. Ashton O’Brien scored 15 to lead Mooney. O’Brien was followed by Jaxon Menough and Rocco Turner with 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the box score.

-Four of Mooney’s seven losses this season have been decided by 8 points or less.

-Mooney is 1-5 when allowing their opponents to score 45 points or more.

-The Cardinals are set to meet Lakeview in the opening round of the Division III Northeast 3 sectional tournament on February 21.

-Ursuline is riding a 14-game win streak dating back to mid-December.

-In their last outing against East, Geno Lucente (24) and Terrance Pankey (23) combined to score 47 points in the Fighting Irish’s 74-54 home win over the Golden Bears.

-On each of Ursuline’s victories this season, the offense has been able to generate at least 55 points. In their lone loss, Ursuline was held to 50 points (by Canfield).

-Ursuline is ranked #8 in this week’s AP poll.

-In the post-season, the top-seeded Fighting Irish will play the winner of Painesville Harvey and Streetsboro in the Sectional Final of the Northeast 2 District II field.

2022-23 Steel Valley Conference Standings

League Records

Ursuline – 4-0

Chaney – 4-2

Mooney – 1-3

East – 1-5

Upcoming Schedule

Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 13 – Ursuline

Feb. 14 – at Mentor

Feb. 17 – at Hubbard

Ursuline

Feb. 13 – at Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 15 – Grand River Academy

Feb. 17 – at Bristol