SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney held off Springfield 38-31 in the Division III District Championship on Saturday afternoon at Salem High School.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Cardinals have now won back-to-back district titles, and eleven in program history.

Following the win, Cardinal Mooney head coach Carey Palermo spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Ashton O’Brien led the Cardinals with 13 points, while Rocco Turner tallied 12. Drew Pecchia added 6 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Springfield was led by Alex Rothwell who notched a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Jake Joyce finished with points, while Beau Brungard chipped in with 5 in the setback.

Springfield ends the season with a record of 24-2.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 17-9 on the season.

The Cardinals advance to face Campbell Memorial in the Division III Regional Semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.