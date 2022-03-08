CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney and Campbell Memorial are set to meet in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday night at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.

Watch the video above to hear from coaches and players from both teams as game time approaches.

The game will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week, and also streamed live, for free, on the WKBN app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Campbell has reached regionals for the first time in 13 years, while Cardinal Mooney is back for a second consecutive trip.

The Red Devils enter the Sweet 16 with a record of 24-1, having won 20 consecutive games.

Cardinal Mooney is 17-9 overall. The Cardinals have won six of the last seven games.

The winner of Wednesday night’s regional semifinals advances to face the winner of Lutheran East/Norwayne on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. in the regional final at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.