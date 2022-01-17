HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday, the Game of the Week is scheduled to originate from Howland High School for an important January non-conference matchup between the Tigers and the Cardinal Mooney Cardinals.

Both teams began the season with blistering starts as Mooney was 8-3 and Howland came in at 6-2. Now, they’re seeking to play winning basketball down the stretch as the playoffs are just on the horizon.

High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Cardinal Mooney (8-6) at Howland (8-5)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 3 Meetings

Feb. 4, 2021 – Mooney, 52-32

Jan. 30, 2021 – Mooney, 50-40

Feb. 4, 2020 – Mooney, 72-61

Last Meeting

Thomas Fire and Jack Pepperney combined for 26 points as Mooney topped Howland, 52-32. Fire put together a stat line of 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Pepperney tallied 12 points while connecting on three of six three-point shots. Howland was led by Ben Bronson’s 12 point night.

Game Notes

-The Cardinals started the season with an 8-3 mark with wins over Struthers (61-57), Neshannock (36-34) and Chaney (50-38) before dropping three games in a row last week to Ursuline (51-27), Chaney (63-41) and Boardman (43-36).

-Mooney is 6-1 when scoring 50 points or more.

-The Cardinals have lost four games this year by seven points or less.

-Howland began the season with an 11-point win over Poland (67-56). Anthony Massucci went for 32 in the opener.

-Following their win over Sharon in the Holiday Tournament, the Tigers sat at 6-2. However, they’ve won two of their past five games which included a pair of two-point losses to Fairview (46-44) and Harding (61-59).

-Massucci has scored 17 points or more in nine of his 13 games played this season. He tallied 36 against Louisville last Tuesday (Jan. 11).

Upcoming Schedule

Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 25 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Feb. 1 – East

Feb. 4 – at Steubenville

Howland

Jan. 25 – East

Jan. 28 – at Boardman

Feb. 1 – at Harding