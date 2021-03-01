Mighty McDonald welcomes Valley Christian for Tuesday’s Game of the Week

Blue Devils opened the season with a 23-point win over Valley Christian

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Playoff play continues as McDonald welcomes Valley Christian for a Division IV District Semifinal matchup.

The Game of the Week team will be in Trumbull County for the rematch. McDonald won game #1 of the season prior to Christmas.

The Blue Devils have lost only twice this year. The Eagles have won 87% of their games over the last 48 days.

Last Three Meetings

Dec. 23, 2020 – McDonald, 72-49

Nov. 30, 2019 – McDonald, 80-51 (Lisbon Tip-Off Classic)

Feb. 22, 2019 – Valley Christian, 58-52

Last Meeting

-The Blue Devils opened the season two days prior to Christmas as they handed Valley Christian their first loss of the year, 72-49. Jake Portolese (23) and Eli Street (17) combined for 40 points in the victory. Joey Battista and Sekou Stanley each scored 11 points to lead the Eagles.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: McDonald, 74.8; Valley Christian, 59.0

Scoring Defense: Valley Christian, 46.9; McDonald, 56.4

Game Notes

-Valley Christian has won their last 7 games. The Eagles have outscored their opponents by an average of 23 points per game (67.3 to 44.3).

-Since sitting at 2-2 on January 11, Valley Christian has won 13 of their last 15 games.

-When the Eagles are able to hold their foes to 55-points or less, they’re 13-1 this season.

-Last year, the Eagles finished with a 5-17 record. In 2018-19, Valley Christian was 18-5 and the year before (2017-18) were 15-8.

-The last time Valley Christian handed McDonald a loss was in the 2018-19 season finale. Lohron Brown led the Eagles with 20 points as Valley Christian topped the Blue Devils, 58-52. In the second half, the Eagles outscored McDonald – 36-21.

-After beginning the 2020-21 season with a perfect 18-0 mark, the Blue Devils closed out the campaign with a 2-2 mark over the final week of the regular season.

-McDonald has scored 70-points or more in 18 of their 24 games played this season, finishing 17-1 in those contests.

-The Blue Devils are after their 4th District crown in the last 6 years (2016, 2017, 2020).

-With a win, McDonald would accumulate their 5th season of 23-wins in the last 12 years (2009-10, 2010-11, 2015-16, 2016-17).

2021 Division IV – Northeast 2 District Field

Sectional Semifinal (Feb. 23)

McDonald 83 Bloomfield 23

Valley Christian 71 Maplewood 28

Lake Center Christian 66 Leetonia 42

Jackson-Milton 44 Western Reserve 41

Sectional Championship (Feb. 26)

McDonald 75 St. John 29

Valley Christian 77 Windham 68

Warren JFK 76 Lake Center Christian 70

Jackson-Milton 47 Sebring 45

District Semifinals (Mar. 2)

Valley Christian at McDonald

Jackson-Milton at Warren JFK

District Championship (Mar. 5)

Remaining Winners, 7 pm