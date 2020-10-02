McElroy on a scoring spree, Ursuline running past Mooney

It's a yearly tradition on the 'Game of the Week' Friday night, with Cardinal Mooney taking on Ursuline

The Irish drove right down the field on their opening possession, only to cough the ball up with a fumble inside the red zone. It didn’t take long for the ball to make its way back though, with DeMarcus McElroy picking off an errant pass and returning it for six two plays into the ensuing Mooney drive. After a failed PAT, the Irish took a 6-0 lead.

The Cardinals got on the board the following drive, culminating in a 29 yard touchdown pass from Pat Guerrieri to AJ Pecchia. Mooney led 7-6 with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter.

McElroy found the end zone on offense on the next Irish possession. Finishing an Ursuline drive with a 20 yard TD run that was capped off by a Dante Walker two-point conversion giving them a 14-7 lead with 2:27 left in the first half.

McElroy’s third TD of the game also came on the ground, this time from 30 yards out with 8:01 left in the game to extend the Irish lead to 21-7.

A five-yard touchdown run by Zy’ere Rogers closed the gap for the Cardinals with 7:18 left in the first half. After a blocked PAT attempt, the Cardinals trailed 21-13.

A six-yard run gave McElroy his fourth touchdown of the game, third on offense with 1:21 left in the half, this time extending the Irish lead to 28-13.

