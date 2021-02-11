McDonald’s opportunity to win MVAC Scarlet Tier on the line as Springfield hosts this Friday’s Game of the Week

McDonald is seeking their first league crown since the 2017-18 season

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Their first matchup was an instant classic as the Blue Devils secured a 3-point victory at the buzzer. Many anticipate the sequel to be another outstanding encounter. It doesn’t get much better than this – Springfield versus McDonald on the Game of the Week.

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 12, 2021 – McDonald, 65-62

Jan. 28, 2020 – Springfield, 84-47

Dec. 20, 2019 – McDonald, 64-60

Jan. 22, 2019 – Springfield, 74-69

Dec. 14, 2018 – Springfield, 87-71

Last Meeting

-Miles Culp closed out their first meeting this year with Springfield with the game-winning 3–point basket to send the Blue Devils to a 65-62 victory. Culp had 22 while Jake Portolese tallied a game-high 27 points. For Springfield, Adam Wharry led the way with 19 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Springfield, 69.2

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 56.1

Game Notes

-Five Blue Devils scored in double-figures led by Miles Culp’s 16 in McDonald’s 79-53 win over Sebring on Tuesday.

-Culp has averaged 17.7 points per game over his last three games. Jake Portolese has scored 20-points or more in 10 of the last 13 outings. Portolese registered his 1,000th point during his career on January 16. A night that he scored 40 against Jackson-Milton.

-Since 2017, the Blue Devils have been ranked in the AP top 5 in three of the five years (2017, 2018, 2021). McDonald has appeared in the top five for 15 weeks since January 9, 2017. During that span, only three other area schools have made five appearances in the top five (LaBrae, 12; Bristol 6; Poland, 5).

-McDonald’s offense has scored over 70-points in 67% of their games so far this season (12 times).

-With a win this Friday, McDonald wins the MVAC Scarlet Tier championship outright.

-Since dropping three of four games a month ago, Springfield has won five consecutive games including Tuesday’s 66-53 victory over Mineral Ridge. Alex Rothwell led the Tigers with 16 points. RJ Smith and Adam Wharry each finished with 15 points.

-When the Tigers hold their opponents to 55-points or less, Springfield is 8-0 this season.

-In his last four games, Adam Wharry is averaging 19.3 points.

-In their last matchup with a ranked opponent, Springfield secured an 84-47 win at home against #6 McDonald on January 28, 2020. Drew Clark (31) and Evan Ohlin (26) combined to score 57 points.

2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings

McDonald – 12-0 (18-0)

Springfield – 9-1 (12-3)

Waterloo – 8-3 (9-5)

Jackson-Milton – 7-6 (11-9)

Lowellville – 4-7 (9-7)

Mineral Ridge – 4-8 (7-10)

Western Reserve – 2-10 (5-12)

Sebring – 0-11 (5-14)

