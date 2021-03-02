McDonald coach celebrates buzzer beater win in district thriller

Following a thrilling 57-56 win over Valley Christian, McDonald Head Coach Jimmy Franceschelli joined Chad Krispinsky

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s Eli Street hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to seal up a thrilling 57-56 win over Valley Christian in the Division IV District Semifinals Tuesday night.

Following the win, McDonald Head Coach Jimmy Franceschelli joined Chad Krispinsky.

Eli Street was named Player of the Game, finishing with 12 points in the win.

Miles Culp led McDonald with a team-high 15 points. Dom Carkido added 13 points in the win.

Valley Christian’s Sekou Stanley led all scorers with 20 points. Mark Revere tallied 16 points. Joey Battista finished with 12.

Valley Christian’s season comes to an end with a record of 15-5.

McDonald improves to 23-2 on the season. The Blue Devils advance to face Warren JFK in the Division IV District Championship Friday night at 7 p.m.

McDonald is seeking a fourth district title in the last six years.