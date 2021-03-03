McDonald and Kennedy vying for district crown on Friday’s Game of the Week

Game of the Week returns to McDonald for a clash between the top two seeds

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Game of the Week team will once again visit McDonald High School this Friday for a battle between the top two seeds (McDonald and Kennedy) in the district.

The home-standing Blue Devils won a thrilling matchup with Valley Christian (57-56) on a buzzer-beater in their last outing.

Warren JFK controlled their district semifinal contest with Jackson-Milton to advance to play for the championship on Friday.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, March 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. (LIVE on MyYTV)

Warren JFK (11-4) at McDonald (23-2)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 p.m.

Last Playoff Meeting

Mar. 15, 2017 – Warren JFK, 72-60 (Regional Semifinal)

Kennedy came away with a 12-point win (72-60) over #1 ranked McDonald in the Division IV Sweet 16. Three Eagles finished with 17-points or more: Byron Taylor (21), Antonio McQueen (18) and Nate Woods (17). Freshman Zach Rasile paced the Blue Devils with 18 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: McDonald, 74.1; Warren JFK, 69.1

Scoring Defense: McDonald, 56.4; Warren JFK, 62.7

Game Notes

-Last year, both schools advanced to the regionals. Warren JFK defeated Bristol, 61-47, in the Orwell District Final behind Cam Hollobaugh’s 24-points. The Eagles were upended in the Sweet 16 by Richmond Heights (60-47). McDonald made their way to the regionals by winning the Struthers District Championship by eliminating Southern, 72-59. Zach Rasile closed out his night with 50 points. The Blue Devils were edged in the next round by Lucas, 47-45.

-On Tuesday, the Eagles got by Jackson-Milton, 60-44. JFK featured four players who scored in double figures led by Cam Hollobaugh’s 13 points. Gabe Green added 12 while Michael Condoleon and TJ Harden rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 apiece.

-Senior Cam Hollobaugh has posted eight 25-point plus games this season to go along with his eight double-doubles.

-Since Feb. 5, Kennedy has won eight of their last nine.

-Eli Street drained four three-pointers against Valley Christian on Tuesday. However, his last was the biggest one as he sank the game-winner at the buzzer in overtime to send his Blue Devils to the district championship game, 57-56. Jake Portolese added 15 while Dom Carkido had 13 also.

-The Blue Devils are 20-1 when scoring 65 points or more this year. Their lone loss came at Struthers on Feb. 19 when they failed to find success when scoring 71 points (92-71).

-McDonald seeks their sixth district title since 2010.

-With a win, the 2020-21 Blue Devils would become just the fourth team in school history to win 24 games.

McDonald 24-win teams

2016-17: 25 wins

2010-11: 24 wins

2006-07: 24 wins

2021 Division IV – Northeast 2 District Field

Sectional Semifinal (Feb. 23)

McDonald 83, Bloomfield 23

Valley Christian 71, Maplewood 28

Lake Center Christian 66, Leetonia 42

Jackson-Milton 44, Western Reserve 41

Sectional Championship (Feb. 26)

McDonald 75, St. John 29

Valley Christian 77, Windham 68

Warren JFK 76, Lake Center Christian 70

Jackson-Milton 47, Sebring 45

District Semifinals (Mar. 2)

McDonald 57, Valley Christian 56 (OT)

Warren JFK 60, Jackson-Milton 44

District Championship (Mar. 5)

Warren JFK at McDonald