Massillon cuts the lead in half; Fitch still ahead

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Massillon looks to rebound from last week’s loss to St. Edward. Fitch is after another resume-building victory over their second Stark County foe (def. Canton McKinley earlier in the year).

After holding the Tigers to a punt on their game opening drive, the Falcons began their first possession on their own 1-yard line. Ninety-nine yards later, Cam Smith raced into the end zone to give Fitch the early 7-0 lead. The drive was highlighted by Jayden Eley’s long catch from Devin Sherwood to give the Falcons some breathing room.

Following a Tyler Evans interception, Fitch needed to go just 41-yards to get to the end zone. Sherwood took it in from 20-yards away on the first play of the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead.

After a fumble deep in Fitch’s territory that was recovered by Massillon’s senior linebacker Nathan Depuy, the Tigers cashed in a 15-yard touchdown toss from Jalen Slaughter to Ardell Banks to cut the lead in half (14-7).

Fitch, 14-7 (2nd)

First Quarter

F – Cam Smith, 2-yard TD run (Josiah Berni kick), 2:50

Second Quarter

F – Devin Sherwood, 20-yard TD run (Berni kick), 11:51

M – Ardell Banks, 15-yard TD catch from Devin Sherwood (Shane Rue kick), 8:43

