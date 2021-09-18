Massillon and Fitch collide on WKBN’s Game of the Week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Game of the Week broadcast crew returns to Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown Falcon Stadium for a matchup of two teams who have their eyes set on playing deep into November – the Massillon Tigers and the Fitch Falcons.

This matchup will be the 27th meeting between the two schools. Fitch and Massillon have combined for 41-playoff appearances.

The two schools have produced many NFL players. Fitch has had offensive linemen Billy Price (currently of the New York Giants) and Matt McGlynn play for the blue and red along with longtime kicker Jeff Wilkins and Mike Calhoun in the 1970s. The list goes on and on for memorable Tigers – Paul Brown, Earle Bruce and Bob Commings all coached at Massillon. Gareon Conley (current Texans cornerback), Ed Molinski, Don James, Justin Zwick, Dennis Franklin and of course Chris Spielman all played in the 44646 zip code.

Fitch tries to add another signature win. Can the Falcons tame the Tigers?

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 24 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Massillon (3-2) at Fitch (3-1)

Last 3 Meetings

Oct. 4, 2019 – Massillon, 55-7

Sept. 28, 2018 – Massillon, 42-14

Sept. 29, 2017 – Massillon, 38-28

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Fitch, 39.5; Massillon, 29.8

Scoring Defense: Fitch, 20.8; Massillon, 25.8

Game Notes

-Massillon holds the series edge with an 18-8 record against Fitch all-time. The Tigers have taken their last four meetings with the Falcons.

-In their last meeting in 2019, Terrance Keyes scored 4 touchdowns on the ground in the first half to power Massillon to their 55-7 win at Fitch. Devin Sherwood scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.

-The Falcons’ last win against Massillon came on October 2, 2015 by the score of 7-6. Randy Smith ran in a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Fitch’s defense did the rest as they held the Tigers to 175 yards of total offense and forced 4 turnovers.

-Massillon has dropped their two games this season against a pair of teams who have combined to post a 9-1 record (Pickerington Central, 4-1; St. Edward 5-0). This past Friday, the Eagles got by Massillon 35-18. For the Tigers, Ressieo Kirksey finished with 78 yards rushing while Jalen Slaughter completed 9 of 22 passes for 137 yards and 2 scores. St. Edward was able to accumulate 450 yards of total offense in the winning effort.

-Fitch defeated Mooney, 42-7, last Friday. Devin Sherwood – who became the school’s all-time leading passer a week ago – scored a total of 4 touchdowns (including 3 scores through the air – 2 to Dan Evans and the other to Tyler Evans). Cam Smith finished with 2 rushing touchdowns as well.

Upcoming Schedule

Massillon

Oct. 1 – Euclid (0-5)

Oct. 8 – Canisius, NY (2-0)

Oct. 15 – Wooster (3-2)

Fitch

Oct. 1 – at Canfield (4-1)

Oct. 8 – Wadsworth (1-4)

Oct. 15 – at Boardman (4-1)