YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Does it get any bigger than this? Ursuline opens the season on Thursday night against the famed-Steubenville Big Red on WKBN’s High School Football Game of the Week.

Both teams are hungry to achieve the ultimate goal once again this fall.

The Big Red, led by the winningest coach in state history Reno Saccoccia, finished one step shy of playing for the state crown a year ago.

Ursuline has put together back-to-back double-digit win seasons under coach Dan Reardon. Could this be the year, that the Irish get to raise the trophy?

Two of the state’s most recognizable programs will battle one another under the Stambaugh Stadium lights in their week one encounter.

High School Football Game of the Week

Thursday, August 17, 2023 (LIVE on MyYTV at 7 pm)

Steubenville at Ursuline

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 6, 2017 – Steubenville, 37-6

Oct. 7, 2016 – Steubenville, 24-15

Nov. 28, 2015 – Steubenville, 28-0

Oct. 2, 2015 – Steubenville, 48-12

Sept. 12, 2014 – Steubenville, 14-9

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 37.3; Steubenville, 32.1

Scoring Defense: Steubenville, 14.8; Ursuline, 20.3

Game Notes

-Ursuline last defeated Steubenville on October 18, 2013, 46-21, at home. The Fighting Irish’s quarterback Chris Durkin was involved in three scoring drives (1 pass and 2 running plays) as Ursuline went up 32-0 after the first 24 minutes of play.

-The Irish return 5 starters on both sides of the ball. Ursuline’s second-year starting quarterback Jack Ericson is back after throwing for 1715 yards as well as his senior running back Christian Lynch, who nearly grounded out 2,000 yards as a junior (1857 yards). The defense is led by Ty’Req Donlow, who finished with 13 ½ quarterback sacks last fall.

-Coach Dan Reardon is in his fifth year of his second stint as the Fighting Irish’s leader. In his twelve overall seasons, his teams have amassed double-digit win seasons 6 times, three state titles and five regional championships.

-Since 1983, Reno Saccoccia has been the head coach of the Steubenville Big Red. During that time, he’s compiled more coaching victories than any other coach in the state of Ohio with 413 wins. He broke the record he shared with Manchester’s Jim France last August following the Big Red’s win over Louisville (21-0).

-Coach Saccoccia has won four state titles (1984, 2005, 2006, 2017), and 19 regional crowns including last year’s 41-7 win over Indian Valley to advance to the Final Four (where Steubenville was downed by Wyoming, 32-20).

-Steubenville features senior TE/DE Isaac Hill, who was chosen as an All-State recipient and has received plenty of attention on the recruiting trail.

Upcoming Schedule

Steubenville

Aug. 25 – New Philadelphia

Sept. 1 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 8 – University Prep

Ursuline

Aug. 25 – at Padua Franciscan

Sept. 1 – Lakeside

Sept. 8 – at East