YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Conference opens play with a highly anticipated matchup between the visiting Ursuline Fighting Irish and the home-standing Chaney Cowboys on the High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 6, 2023, at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Ursuline (7-1) at Chaney (4-4)

Last 5 Meetings

Feb. 1, 2022 – Chaney, 70-65

Jan. 7, 2022 – Chaney, 72-52

Feb. 12, 2021 – Chaney, 63-55

Jan. 26, 2021 – Chaney, 67-62

Jan. 28, 2020 – Chaney, 63-55

Last Meeting

…Despite the combination of Ursuline standouts Terrance Pankey (26) and Vinny Flauto (23) going for 49 of the team’s 65 points, it was Chaney who came away with a 70-65 victory last February. DJ Waller scored 21 points to lead the Cowboys. Clive Wilson also finished with 18 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 63.6; Chaney, 51.3

Scoring Defense: Ursuline, 42.6; Chaney, 50.5

Game Notes

-Since Chaney and Ursuline renewed their matchups in 2018, the Cowboys have won each of their last eight meetings. However, six of those eight outings have been decided by 8 points or less.

-Ursuline has won four straight games since falling to Canfield on December 13, 58-50. During their four-game win streak, Terrance Pankey has averaged 18.3 points.

-To close out 2022, the Fighting Irish received double-figure contributions from four different players (Dashaun Will, 13; Vinny Flauto, 11; Will Burney, 11; Terrance Pankey, 10) as Ursuline topped Springfield – 54-22 – on December 27.

-On Tuesday, Pankey led the way with 24 points to top Harding – 69-41. Dashaun Will and Jayden Payne scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

-Chaney snapped their two-game losing streak by defeating Mayfield on December 29 – 67-53. Josiah Gonzalez scored a team-high 21 points and Jason Hewlett added 20 points.

-When the Cowboys score 50 points or more, they’re 3-0 this year.

Upcoming Schedule

Ursuline

Jan. 10 – at East

Jan. 13 – Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Tribute Tournament

Chaney

Jan. 10 – at Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 13 – at East

Jan. 14 – Kennedy Catholic