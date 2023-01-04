YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Conference opens play with a highly anticipated matchup between the visiting Ursuline Fighting Irish and the home-standing Chaney Cowboys on the High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week.
High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Friday, January 6, 2023, at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV
Ursuline (7-1) at Chaney (4-4)
You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last 5 Meetings
Feb. 1, 2022 – Chaney, 70-65
Jan. 7, 2022 – Chaney, 72-52
Feb. 12, 2021 – Chaney, 63-55
Jan. 26, 2021 – Chaney, 67-62
Jan. 28, 2020 – Chaney, 63-55
Last Meeting
…Despite the combination of Ursuline standouts Terrance Pankey (26) and Vinny Flauto (23) going for 49 of the team’s 65 points, it was Chaney who came away with a 70-65 victory last February. DJ Waller scored 21 points to lead the Cowboys. Clive Wilson also finished with 18 points.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 63.6; Chaney, 51.3
Scoring Defense: Ursuline, 42.6; Chaney, 50.5
Game Notes
-Since Chaney and Ursuline renewed their matchups in 2018, the Cowboys have won each of their last eight meetings. However, six of those eight outings have been decided by 8 points or less.
-Ursuline has won four straight games since falling to Canfield on December 13, 58-50. During their four-game win streak, Terrance Pankey has averaged 18.3 points.
-To close out 2022, the Fighting Irish received double-figure contributions from four different players (Dashaun Will, 13; Vinny Flauto, 11; Will Burney, 11; Terrance Pankey, 10) as Ursuline topped Springfield – 54-22 – on December 27.
-On Tuesday, Pankey led the way with 24 points to top Harding – 69-41. Dashaun Will and Jayden Payne scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.
-Chaney snapped their two-game losing streak by defeating Mayfield on December 29 – 67-53. Josiah Gonzalez scored a team-high 21 points and Jason Hewlett added 20 points.
-When the Cowboys score 50 points or more, they’re 3-0 this year.
Upcoming Schedule
Ursuline
Jan. 10 – at East
Jan. 13 – Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Tribute Tournament
Chaney
Jan. 10 – at Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 13 – at East
Jan. 14 – Kennedy Catholic