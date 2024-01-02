CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN tips off the 2024 calendar with a huge high school girls basketball matchup on Wednesday’s Game of the Week when Boardman visits Canfield.

A pair of All-American Conference members will square off in a highly anticipated battle.

The Cardinals have defeated Boardman in each of their last 15 meetings. Will it be more of the same or will the Lady Spartans register their eighth win of the year?

High School Girls Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Boardman (7-2) at Canfield (6-3)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 28, 2023 – Canfield, 40-32

Jan. 18, 2023 – Canfield, 54-44

Jan. 29, 2022 – Canfield, 50-26

Jan. 5, 2022 – Canfield, 59-14

Feb. 8, 2021 – Canfield, 38-29

Last Meeting

…Carlie Harmon posted a game-high 15 points in Canfield’s 40-32 win over Boardman last January. Cami Goske and Mackenzie Riccitelli each scored 8 for the Lady Spartans.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Boardman, 50.1; Canfield, 44.7

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 34.1; Boardman, 34.3

Game Notes

-The Spartans have won their last three games that included a 29-22 win over Hilliard Davidson at the South Range Holiday Hoops classic on Friday.

-In the win over the Wildcats, Mackenzie Riccitelli added a game-high 22 points and hauled down 7 caroms.

-For the season, Riccitelli is averaging 17.9 points per contest. She’s contributed 20 points or more in four outings this year.

-Seven of Boardman’s 9 games, the Spartans have scored 50 points or more.

-Boardman’s last win against Canfield came on Feb. 1, 2016 – 54-47.

-The Cardinals have won four of their last five games, including a pair of matchups that were decided by a total of 5 points (36-34 vs West Branch; 31-28 vs. Marlington).

-Since beginning the year with a 2-2-mark, Canfield’s defense has held each of their last five opponents to 36 points or less.

-Senior Grace McQuiston connected on the game-winning shot from long-distance against West Branch (36-34) off of a feed from Camie Dill to notch the victory.

-A year ago, Canfield was eliminated from the playoffs in the Regional Final against the eventual Division II state finalist Northwest (51-29).

Upcoming Schedule

Boardman

Jan. 6 – at West Branch

Jan. 10 – at Fitch

Jan. 13 – Harding

Canfield

Jan. 6 – at Fitch

Jan. 10 – at Howland

Jan. 13 – vs. Chippewa (at Berkshire Hoopfest)