Lowry, Sammarone leading Canfield past Kenston

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield hosts Kenston in the WKBN High School Football ‘Game of the Week’ Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Broc Lowry capped off a Canfield drive with a four-yard touchdown run with 11:54 left in the first half to give the Cardinals the first lead of the game, 7-0. It was the sophomore quarterback’s 8th rushing touchdown of the season.

Following a great punt by Kenston which pinned Canfield deep in their own territory, the Kenston defense forced a safety on the first play of the next possession to close the gap to 7-2 with 6:34 left in the first half.

Chris Sammarone extended the Cardinals lead with a six-yard touchdown run with 8:09 left in the third quarter, his sixth rushing TD of the season. After the successful PAT, Canfield led 14-2.

On the following Cardinals possession, Sammarone found the end zone again. This time, it was from a swing pass from Lowry that he took 80 yards to the house to give Canfield a 21-2 lead with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

With 7:10 remaining in the game, Lowry’s second rushing touchdown of the game, a 17-yard run that ended with a dive for the pylon, extended the lead again, this time to 28-2.

A Kenston TD with :18 remaining in the game made it 28-10 after a successful two-point conversion.

