Lowellville takes on Jackson-Milton this Friday on Game of the Week

Blue Jays edged Lowellville by 2 in their first meeting this year

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville welcomes Jackson-Milton for the High School Basketball Game of the Week this Friday.

The Blue Jays have won two of their last three meetings. The Rockets are seeking payback from their December 11th matchup with the Jays.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. (LIVE on MyYTV)

Jackson-Milton (5-3) at Lowellville (5-2)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, Tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 p.m.

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 11, 2020 – Jackson-Milton, 44-42

Feb. 14, 2020 – Lowellville, 45-34

Jan. 10, 2020 – Jackson-Milton, 49-43

Feb. 1, 2019 – Lowellville, 53-33

Jan. 4, 2019 – Lowellville, 58-41

Last Meeting

Almost a month ago, Jackson-Milton nipped Lowellville at home, 44-42. Nick McGinnis led all scorers with 16 points for the Jays to even their record at 2-2.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Lowellville, 64.7; Jackson-Milton, 55.5

Scoring Defense: Jackson-Milton, 55.3; Lowellville, 55.4

Game Notes

– Jackson-Milton is seeking its first winning season since 2011-12 when the Blue Jays shared the ITCL title with a 10-4 league mark and a 13-9 overall record.

– In their last outing, the Blue Jays were nipped by Heartland Christian – 61-58 – on Tuesday. Jackson-Milton trailed 44-32 entering the final quarter. Mason Robison scored 27 points for the Jays. The setback snapped their four-game win streak.

– Over the previous eight seasons (2013-2020), the Blue Jays accumulated a record of 5-99 when competing in league matchups (ITCL/MVAC).

– The Rockets have finished seven of their last eight seasons with a winning record. Lowellville has posted 17 or more wins in six of the last eight seasons.

– Lowellville is riding a four-game win streak following a 86-75 victory over Warren Kennedy on Tuesday. Anthony Lucente, Johnny Michaels, Vinny Ballone and Cole Bunofsky accumulated 77 of the team’s 86 points.

– Lowellville will look to even its record at 2-2 in the MVAC Scarlet Tier.

– Lowellville last won the league championship was in 2014-15 when it shared the title with McDonald.