LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville led wire-to-wire in a 65-26 win over Youngstown East in the regular season finale Friday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

With the win, the Rockets have posted back-to-back 20-win campaigns.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Vinny Ballone led the Rockets with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks.

Brady Bunofsky added 13 points and 8 boards, while Anthony Lucente tallied 12 points and 5 rebounds.

East was led by Cam Sly who finished with 7 points. Jamari Crum chipped in with 6 points and 7 rebounds in the setback.

East drops to 10-12 on the season. The Golden Bears will visit Hawken in the Division II Sectional Semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Lowellville improves to 20-2. The Rockets open tournament play on Feb. 24 in the Division IV Sectional Final against the winner of Andrews Osborn/Lake Center Christian.