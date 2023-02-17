LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville rolled past Youngstown East 65-26 Friday night in boys’ basketball action.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Rockets’ head coach Matt Olson spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Lowellville improves to 20-2 overall on the season. The Rockets have now posted back to back 20-win seasons.

The Rockets will begin tournament play next Friday night against the winner of Andrews Osborn/Lake Center Christian at 7 p.m.