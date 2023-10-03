CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a Northeast 8 Conference showdown as Girard meets Lakeview on this Thursday’s High School Volleyball Game of the Week.

Since 2018, Lakeview has compiled a record of 111-23 (thru Oct. 1). Girard has posted a 60-9 mark over the past three years (2021-23).

Who will reign supreme when two of the best volleyball teams from the area collide?

High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Thursday, October 5 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Girard (14-3) at Lakeview (17-3)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 3 Meetings

Sept. 12, 2023 – Lakeview, 3-0

Sept. 22, 2022 – Girard, 3-1

Aug. 30, 2022 – Lakeview, 3-1

Last Meeting

– Reagan Price (17) and Molly Stuart (15) combined to finish with 32 kills in Lakeview’s 3-0 win over Girard. Mallory Mailach had 38 assists as well. Girard was led by Bree Latell’s 17 kills and Nicolette Cochran’s 13.

Match Notes

-Girard began the year with a perfect 5-0 league mark before the Indians suffered a 3-0 setback at home to Lakeview in their ninth overall game of the season.

-(Thru Oct. 2), Senior Bree Latell has paced the Indians through their first sixteen games with 318 kills, Nicolette Cochran has 216 kills also. Bailey Walters has eclipsed the 500-assist mark with 584.

-Last year, Girard won the district championship by defeating Aurora, 3-0, from Jefferson High School. Lauren Pallone led all Indians with 22 kills. In the regionals, the Indians came up short 3-0 against Marlington.

-Lakeview started the year with a 12-1 record overall. In their first thirteen matches, the Bulldogs permitted their opponents to win just 5 games (35-5).

-(Oct. 1) Junior Reagan Price leads the team with 294 kills, while Molly Stuart has posted 194 this season. Mallory Mailach has registered 646 assists.

–The Bulldogs were downed by Crestview (3-1) in the district championship, a year ago. Lakeview won the third game, 25-13, but came up short, 25-20, in the fourth.

Upcoming Schedule

Girard

Oct. 10 – Salem

Oct. 11 – at Crestview

Oct. 12 – Hoban

Lakeview

Oct. 9 – at Mineral Ridge