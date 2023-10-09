COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – State-ranked Crestview welcomes Girard for a regular season treat as two powers are set to collide this Wednesday on WKBN’s High School Volleyball Game of the Week.

The Indians are looking to redeem themselves from last week’s loss to Lakeview. Crestview’s seeking an undefeated regular season.

You’ll have to watch this week’s match to find out who comes out on top.

High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Wednesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Girard (15-4) at Crestview (18-0)

Last Meeting

Oct. 8, 2022 – Girard, 3-0

-Girard posted an impressive 3-0 win over Crestview, a year ago. Bree Latell led the Indians with 23 kills as Allison Durkin made 35 assists to hand Crestview their first loss of the season.

Match Notes

-In Division 3, the week five (Oct. 9) state poll had Crestview as the #4 team in the state.

-Crestview advanced to the state tournament in 1990 and then again in 1995, 1997 and 1998. Girard has made one appearance in the final four in 2002.

-Girard’s 2022 season came to an end in the Division 2 Jefferson district final at the hands of Marlington, 3-0, despite Lauren Pallone’s 22 kills.

-The Indians saw their four-match win streak snapped last Thursday at Lakeview, 3-2.

-Girard has been led by Bree Latell (335 kills) and Nico Cochran (223 kills) while junior Bailey Walters has amassed 608 assists this year.

-The Rebels have posted eight straight 3-0 decision results in a row from September 19 to October 5.

-This year, Grace Auer and Abbey Emch lead the Rebels with 241 kills apiece. Grace Auer and Alaina Auer have paced the team in assists this year with 301 and 283 respectively.

-Last year, Crestview won the Orwell district by topping Kirtland, 3-1, behind Abbey Emch’s 34 kills (a single-game Rebels’ record). Grace Auer finished with 20 kills and 39 assists.

-This year, the Rebels are seeking their fifth consecutive district crown.

Upcoming Schedule

Girard

Oct. 12 – Hoban

Crestview

Oct. 12 – Salem