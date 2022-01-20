NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster held off Grove City 68-66 in a President’s Athletic Conference thriller on Thursday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

Ben Rose missed a fadeaway jumper as time expired to seal up the victory for the Titans.

Anthony Ritter led Westminster with 20 points while Daniel Ritter added 17 points in the win.

Reese Leone also reached double figures with 11 while Tyler James chipped in with 10.

Ben Rose led Grove City with 22 points. Elijah White added 11 in the setback.

With the win, Westminster improves to 10-5 overall and 7-2 in PAC action. The Titans have won four straight games.

Grove City drops to 6-7 overall and 2-4 in conference play.