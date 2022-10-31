BELOIT, Ohio WKBN) – WKBN’s Game of the Week will take place this Friday from Beloit where one of the most prolific offenses in West Branch will look to soar once again.

However, Struthers has won six consecutive games and has defeated a pair of teams (Jefferson and Girard) who are still competing this weekend.

Something has to give with the opportunity to move onto the regional semifinals.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, November 4, 2022

(LIVE streamed on the WKBN app at 7 p.m.; Tape delay telecast Friday at 10 p.m. on MyYTV)

Struthers (7-4) at West Branch (10-1)

Division IV, Region 13 Playoff Bracket

Regional Quarterfinal (November 4)

Game 1: Struthers (7-4) at West Branch (10-1)

Game 2: Buchtel (6-4) at Northwest (8-3)

Game 3: Canton South (8-3) at Beaver Local (9-2)

Game 4: Jefferson (8-3) at Girard (8-3)

Regional Semifinal (November 12)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Regional Championship (November 19)

Remaining Winners

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: West Branch, 45.7; Struthers, 33.9

Scoring Defense: Struthers, 19.4; West Branch, 20.0

2022 Results

Struthers (7-4)

Wildcats 49 Edgewood 14*

Wildcats 35 Poland 7

Wildcats 42 Girard 28

Wildcats 27 Niles 13

Wildcats 42 Jefferson 14

Wildcats 41 Lakeview 3

Hubbard 21 Wildcats 14

South Range 23 Wildcats 13

Streetsboro 42 Wildcats 41

Geneva 42 Wildcats 20

Wildcats 49 St. Thomas Aquinas 6

*playoff

West Branch (10-1)

Warriors 52 Field 20*

Warriors 48 Salem 38

Warriors 42 Carrollton 20

Warriors 42 Alliance 35

Warriors 53 Marlington 16

Warriors 57 Minerva 7

Warriors 48 Howland 15

Warriors 38 Ridgewood 14

Warriors 49 Revere 7

Warriors 43 Woodridge 13

Canfield 35 Warriors 31

*playoff

Game Notes

-Struthers has won their last six games since beginning the season with a 1-4 mark. Their four losses came against teams who all made the playoffs, including two teams that are still playing in week 12 (Geneva and South Range).

–Struthers topped Edgewood, 49-16, in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday. The Wildcat offense gained 486 yards of total offense and the defense forced four turnovers. Struthers’ QB Alec Grzyb completed his two pass attempts (for 48 yards) and led the team in rushing with 163 yards on eight carries. Tyler Sanchez also went over the 100-yard plateau (103) and scored a pair of touchdowns.

-A week ago, the ‘Cats won their first post-season game since 2013 (def. Lakeview, 14-3).

-Struthers is making their fifth playoff appearance in the last seven years.

-In John Bayuk’s third season, his Wildcats have won more games (seven) than they had in his first two years (six) at the helm of Struthers football.

–With their win over Salem two weeks ago, West Branch clinched their third outright Eastern Buckeye Conference championship in a row. During that stretch, the Warriors have accumulated a 31-4 record.

–Most wins in a three-year span at West Branch

1992-94 – 32 wins

2020-22 – 31 wins

1993-95 – 30 wins

1990-92 – 29 wins

-West Branch has won 10 consecutive games since falling in week one against Canfield (35-31).

-In their week 11 win, West Branch defeated Field – 52-20 – behind a big day from Boston Mulinix (117 rushing yards) and Beau Alazaus (242 yards passing, five total touchdowns) among others.

-West Branch has now compiled back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the first time since 1990-91 when coach Jim Laut’s Warrior teams won the Northeastern Buckeye Conference and advanced to the playoffs.