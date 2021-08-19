Canfield strikes back; Lowry to Ramun to take the lead

Football season is upon us as the Game of the Week emanates from Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2021 season kicks off from Poland where the return of one of the area’s best rivalries takes place with the Bulldogs playing host to Canfield.

To open the game, Poland’s offense possessed the ball for 15 plays from scrimmage for 8 minutes and 18 seconds as Wyatt Bobbey connected on a 25-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs an early 3-0 lead.

Poland’s QB Jack Fulton converted two first downs on a 31-yard run and a 14-yard run to help the Bulldogs deep into Canfield territory. The Cardinal defense stiffened as they were able to hold the rival-Bulldogs to a field goal.

On Canfield’s second drive of the game, the Cardinals took over at Poland’s 40-yard line following a short punt. On 3rd down, Broc Lowry found Gavin Ramun on a 27-yard touchdown strike to take the 7-3 lead.

SCORING CHART

Canfield, 7-3 (2nd)

First Quarter

P – Wyatt Bobbey, 25-yard FG (P 3-0, 3:42)

Second Quarter

C – Gavin Ramun, 27-yard TD catch from Broc Lowry (C 7-3, 7:15)

