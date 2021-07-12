Watch: Boys Little League District Championship games

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 is gearing up to broadcast four Little League Baseball District Championship games live from the Field of Dreams in Boardman this week.

All games will air live on MyYTV and also be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

Chad Krispinsky and Jeff Hammerton will have the call for all four games.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

9-11-Year-Olds: Canfield faces Boardman in the Championship game on Monday, July 12 at 6 p.m. on Field L-1.

Major (10-12) Division: Poland faces Canfield in the Championship game on Monday, July 12 at 8 p.m. on Field L-1.

9-Year-Olds: Canfield faces Poland in the Championship game on Tuesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. on Field L-1.

Minor (8-10) Division: Poland faces Boardman in the Championship game on Tuesday, July 13 at 8 p.m. on Field L-1.