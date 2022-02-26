STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty topped Brookfield 52-39 in the Division III District Championship game at Struthers Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

It is the first district title in the history of the Leopard’s program.

Following the win, Liberty head coach Deidre Watson joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Aaliyah Foster led Liberty with 20 points and 20 rebounds in the win. Demi Watson added 17, while Coanna Smith tallied 14 points in the win.

Brookfield was led by Audrey Reardon who tallied 12 points. Anna Reichart added 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Katie Gibson chipped in with 8 in the setback.

Brookfield’s season comes to and end with a record of 18-7.

Liberty improves to 23-1 on the campaign. The Leopards advance to face Waynedale in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.