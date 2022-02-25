STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Division III girls basketball District Championship is on the line on Saturday night, as Liberty faces off with Brookfield at Struthers Fieldhouse.

The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Saturday at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Liberty is seeking its’ first district championship in program history. Brookfield last won a district crown in 2008.

The two teams split a pair of meetings during the regular season. The Leopards won the first matchup 56-54, with the Warriors winning round two, 53-46.

Liberty enters the district championship with a record of 22-1, while Brookfield is 18-6.

Brookfield has won three of the last four meetings with Liberty.

The winner of Saturday’s district championship will advance to face the winner of Waynedale/Trinity in the Division III Regional Semifinals on March 2 at 6 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.