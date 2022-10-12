CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview topped Mineral Ridge 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-21) in a battle of state-ranked volleyball teams on Wednesday night.

The game was televised live as a special volleyball presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Tara Lytle was named Player of the Game, after piling up 16 kills and 3 aces. Maggie Pavlansky tallied 3 blocks.

Mallory Mailach finished with 23 assists, while Brooke Schneider and Maddie Bayus added 15 digs apiece.

Mineral Ridge was led by Faith Schneider and Ava Hulett who each tallied 8 kills. Hulett also added 20 digs. Sammie Aulet had 16 assists.

With the win, Lakeview improves to 19-2 on the season. Mineral Ridge drops to 20-2.