CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview topped Mineral Ridge 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-21) in a battle of state-ranked volleyball teams on Wednesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Following the win, Lakeview head coach Heather Guthrie joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video to hear her complete postgame interview.

Tara Lytle was named Player of the Game, after piling up 16 kills and 3 aces. Maggie Pavlansky tallied 3 blocks.

Mallory Mailach finished with 23 assists, while Brooke Schneider and Maddie Bayus added 15 digs apiece.

With the win, Lakeview improves to 19-2 on the season.