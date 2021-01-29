LaBrae coach all smiles after thrilling win on Game of the Week

Following a thrilling 51-49 win over Crestview, LaBrae head coach Chad Kiser joined Chad Krispinsky

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A late fourth-quarter rally lifted LaBrae to a 51-49 win over Crestview in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, LaBrae head coach Chad Kiser joined Chad Krispinsky.

Landen Kiser was named Player of the Game after finishing with 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Devin Carter tied for team-high scoring honors with 13 points.

Aidan Stephens added 11 points in the win for the Vikings.

Drake Golden and Kirkland Miller scored 19 points apiece for the Rebels.

LaBrae improves to 8-3 overall on the season and 7-2 in league play. The Vikings have now won four straight games.

Crestview drops to 7-8 overall on the season and 5-2 in MVAC play.