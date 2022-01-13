FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rolled past Farrell, 67-39, Thursday night in District 10 Region 1 girls basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Golden Eagles have now won 31 straight meetings against the rival Steelers.

Kennedy Catholic senior Bellah DiNardo led the way with 18 points, including the 1,000th of her career.

Paris Gilmore gave 15 points while Isabella Bianco tallied 13. Layke Fields notched a double-double with 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Farrell was led by Demariah Burns who finished with 15 points.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 5-1 on the season. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to host Commodore Perry on Monday.

Farrell drops to 5-4. The Steelers are slated to return to action on Monday on the road at Jamestown.