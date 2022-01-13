FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rolled past Farrell, 67-39, Thursday night in District 10 Region 1 girls basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Golden Eagles have now won 31 straight meetings against the rival Steelers.

Kennedy Catholic senior Bellah DiNardo led the way with 18 points, including the 1,000th of her career.

Following the win, Kennedy Catholic Head Coach Justin Magestro joined Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 5-1. The Golden Eagles have now won 46 of their last 51 games overall.