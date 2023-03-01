STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Division 4 High School Boys’ Basketball District championship will be decided when Warren JFK takes on Dalton this Friday on WKBN’s Game of the Week.

Kennedy is seeking their first district title since 2021. The Bulldogs are after their first crown in 21 years.

The winner will move onto the regional semifinal against either Colonel Crawford or Lucas on Tuesday at 6 p.m..

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, March 3, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Dalton (15-8) vs. Warren JFK (19-5) at Struthers Fieldhouse

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 72.5; Dalton, 61.5

Scoring Defense: Dalton, 51.2; Warren JFK, 56.7

Game Notes

-The Eagles have won their last four games since dropping back-to-back contests against St. Thomas Aquinas (70-52) and Gilmour Academy (74-63) in mid-February.

-The Eagles began the season with an 8-1 record.

-Kennedy is 17-0 when scoring 65 points or more. JFK has scored above 80 points seven times this season.

-Eleven Eagles scored in their playoff opening win led by Nico Ciminero’s 20 points over McDonald (84-43).

-Michael Condoleon led the Eagles’ attack with 27 points in their 83-47 district semifinal win over Windham. Condoleon sank five 3-pointers as Jaden Rishel added 16 and Nico Ciminero had 14 points.

-JFK was turned away in the district title tilt a year ago by Mathews (61-59) in overtime.

-Dalton has won 10 of their last 12 games, including their 55-36 victory over Lowellville on Tuesday in the district semifinals. Jack Steiner registered a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) in the win.

-The Bulldogs opened the season with a 2-5 record after their 3-point loss to University School (70-67) on Dec. 28.

-The Wayne County Athletic League featured three teams who closed out the season in first place with a 12-2 mark in league play (Norwayne, Smithville, Dalton).

-Dalton last played for the district crown in 2021 when they were defeated by Richmond Heights (67-39).

-In 2002, the Bulldogs topped Oberlin – 65-61 – to win the Strongsville District.

-Dalton made back-to-back trips to the state tournament in 1995 and again in 1996.