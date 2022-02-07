CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty and Campbell will tipoff a WKBN Game of the Week tripleheader on Tuesday night, with the top spot in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Gray Tier on the line.

The highly anticipated rematch features two of the top boys’ basketball teams in the entire valley.

The live telecast will hit the air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on MyYTV, and will also be streamed live on the WKBN app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Campbell won the first meeting 61-59 back on Jan. 11.

The Red Devils enter Tuesday night’s action riding a 13-game win streak, while Liberty has won six straight games.