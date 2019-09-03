Irish visits Falcons in important tilt on Game of the Week

Ursuline has won 11 of the last 12 meetings in the series

Two old rivals meet for the first time since 2007

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday, the Game of the Week rolls into Austintown as Ursuline faces Fitch in a matchup between two old rivals and two programs with new coaches (sort of). The two schools have not met on the gridiron in twelve years. Can Ursuline get on track? Will Fitch be able to continue to put together impressive offensive numbers?

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 6, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

Ursuline (0-1) at Fitch (1-0)

Last 5. Meetings

Sept. 7, 2007 – Ursuline, 21-14

Sept. 8, 2006 – Ursuline, 20-14

Oct. 4, 2002 – Ursuline, 35-3

Oct. 6, 2001 – Ursuline, 38-22

Oct. 6, 2000 – Fitch, 27-12

Game Notes

-Since 1993, the Fighting Irish have defeated Fitch 11 out of their past 12 meetings. The Falcons last win at home against Ursuline was on October 6, 2000 which was their last victory overall.

-In coach Dan Reardon’s return last Friday against Benedictine, Ursuline led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Bengals outscored the Irish 45-19 over the last three quarters to post a 52-26 win. Brady Shannon and Matthew Reardon combined to complete 9 passes for over 200 yards in their week one setback. Benedictine outgained Ursuline by almost 300 yards.

-The Irish have compiled a 6-25 record over their last 31 contests. Ursuline has lost their last 10 road games.

-Nate Leskovac and C.J. Woodbury each ran for over 200 and 100 yards respectively in Fitch’s week one win over Erie, 48-26. The game was coach Jon Elliot’s debut.

-Fitch has won 7 of their last 9 home games.

-These two schools have combined for 30 playoff appearances (Ursuline, 20; Fitch, 10), 50 playoff wins (Ursuline, 41; Fitch, 9) and 11 regional championships (Ursuline, 9; Fitch, 2). Ursuline’s last playoff trip was in 2015. The Falcons have advanced to week eleven six times since 2010.

-Steel Valley Rivals: Fitch won the SVC championship 11 times. Ursuline won the league title 9 times. They shared the conference crown in 1983, 1988 and 1992.

Upcoming Schedule

Ursuline

Sept. 13 – Lake Catholic (0-1)

Sept. 20 – at East (1-0)

Sept. 27 – at Harding (0-1)

Fitch

Sept. 13 – at GlenOak (1-0)

Sept. 20 – at Harding (0-1)

Sept. 27 – Benedictine (1-0)