Huge Northeast 8 tilt; Struthers-Poland on Friday’s Game of the Week

Poland won their meeting at Struthers last month

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s Game of the Week emanates from Poland this Friday. Huge Northeast 8 Conference tilt is on tap as Struthers meets the Bulldogs with first place on the line. Poland seeks their 7th straight win over Struthers.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Struthers (10-1) at Poland (9-4)

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 27, 2019 – Poland, 57-56 (OT)

Feb. 22, 2019 – #4 Poland, 55-46

Jan. 25, 2019 – Poland, 62-44

Feb. 2, 2018 – #5 Poland, 76-60

Jan. 4, 2018 – Poland, 54-53

Last Meeting

-Michael Cougras scored a game-high 19 points for Poland as the Bulldogs came away with an overtime road win (57-56) against Struthers on December 27.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Struthers, 68.1; Poland, 49.7

Scoring Defense: Poland, 41.8; Struthers, 54.2

Game Notes

-Struthers’ last win over Poland came on December 30, 2016. The Wildcats came away with a 50-41 win at the Struthers Fieldhouse behind Jaret Jacubec’s 18 points on 6 three-point shots.

-The Wildcats are on a 4-game win streak. Over that span, junior Aidan Slocum has averaged 13 points per contest. Most recently, Struthers topped Hubbard – 73-61 – last Friday behind Trey Metzka’s 19 and Carson Ryan’s 18 points.

-Struthers has scored over 60 points per game nine times this year (9-0).

-Poland is 5-3 when involved in games which are decided by 8 points or less this year. The Bulldogs are 6-0 when scoring 50 points or more.

-Michael Cougras has scored 21 points in each of his last two games – both wins over Neshannock (47-40) on Saturday and then their 59-51 victory over Springfield on Tuesday.

Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Struthers – 6-1 (10-1)

Poland – 6-1 (9-4)

Lakeview – 4-3 (7-7)

Girard – 4-3 (5-9)

South Range – 3-4 (8-5)

Jefferson – 2-5 (4-8)

Niles – 2-5 (3-10)

Hubbard – 1-6 (4-8)

Upcoming Schedule

Struthers

Jan. 26 – vs. Lake (3-12) at Canton

Jan. 28 – Lakeview (7-7)

Jan. 31 – at Jefferson (4-8)

Poland

Jan. 28 – South Range (8-5)

Jan. 31 – at Girard (5-9)

Feb. 4 – at Lakeview (7-7)