Huge Northeast 8 battle on Game of the Week; Poland visits Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – This Tuesday, the Game of the Week will take place at the Struthers Fieldhouse where the unbeaten-Wildcats will play host to rival-Poland in a key league matchup. Both Struthers (5-0) and Poland (3-0) are undefeated in Northeast 8 play.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. will be broadcast live on MyYTV and streamed on the WKBN app. Poland (7-1) at Struthers (10-0).

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 24, 2020 – Struthers, 36-35

Jan. 3, 2020 – Poland, 57-56 (OT)

Feb. 22, 2019 – Poland, 55-46

Jan. 25, 2019 – Poland, 62-44

Feb. 2, 2018 – Poland, 76-60

Last Meeting

Brandon Washington scored the game-winning basket with 9 seconds remaining to secure Struthers’ 36-35 win. Jared Laczko and Carson Ryan scored 22 of the Wildcats 36 points. The win gave the ‘Cats a season-split with the Bulldogs after falling in overtime three weeks prior (57-56). Adam Kassem led Poland with 12 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Struthers, 69.0; Poland, 61.5

Scoring Defense: Struthers, 45.0; Poland, 45.3

Game Notes

-Of their last eight meetings, six have been decided by single digits (including 3 contests by a single point).

-Poland had ruled the series prior to their last meeting by winning six in a row (February 3, 2017 – January 3, 2020).

-The Bulldogs have won at least 17 games in each of the past 14 years dating back to the 2006-07 season. They’ve won or shared league titles in 9 of those years.

-Poland has won 6 in a row since December 11. The Bulldogs have allowed just one opponent to score over 60 points (December 29: at Canfield, 62 points). Over the course of their last three games, Poland has posted an average of 70.3 points.

-Michael Gordon and Anthony Perry each scored 11 points in their 66-23 road win at Niles on Friday.

-Last year, Struthers saw their win total increase by 11 victories (10 to 21). That matched the same increase the school had in 2008-09 (8) to 2009-10 (19). The Wildcats clinched the Northeast 8 title with a 12-2 record – a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since 2012 when Struthers won three All-American titles in a row (2010-12).

-In 7 of their 10 games this season, Struthers has scored 65 or more points which included their December 18th win over East Liverpool where the ‘Cats registered 88 points.

-On Friday – William Bloom led Struthers with 14 points past Hubbard, 65-20, as they picked up win #10. Aidan Slocum and Brandon Washington scored 13 and 10 in the contest as well.

-The two rivals will meet on February 9 in the return game at Poland.

