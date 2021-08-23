Hubbard to host Cardinal Mooney in rare regular season matchup on live TV

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Game of the Week cameras are set to descend onto Memorial Stadium in Hubbard where the Eagles will play host to Cardinal Mooney this Friday.

Last week, Mooney had issues stopping the Boardman ground game. This week, they’ll get Hubbard’s record-breaking back T.C. Caffey, who’s coming off of his best game as an Eagle.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Cardinal Mooney (0-1) at Hubbard (1-0)

Recent Meetings

Nov. 4, 2016 – Cardinal Mooney, 27-9 (Division IV Regional Quarterfinal)

Nov. 13, 2009 – Cardinal Mooney, 55-0 (Division IV Regional Semifinal)

2020 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Hubbard, 22.1; Cardinal Mooney, 16.9

Scoring Defense: Hubbard, 20.3; Cardinal Mooney, 23.8

Game Notes

-In the 2016 playoffs, Hubbard turned the ball over three times, which led to 14 Cardinal points as Mooney advanced 27-9. Jaylen Hewlett gained over 100 yards on the ground and scored twice for Mooney.

-Zyere Rogers was a First-Team All-SVC selection as a junior a year ago. He went over the 1,000-yard mark (1,189) and scored seven times on the ground. Rogers also finished second on the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (134).

–Boardman topped Mooney 28-7 last week behind an offensive attack that went over 500 yards of total offense. Davontae Miller scored the Cardinals’ lone touchdown on a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter.

-Mooney is trying to avoid their second straight 0-2 start to the season.

–Hubbard ran over Norwayne in week one. The Eagles gained 551 yards on the ground, as a team, in their 48-28 win. T.C. Caffey set the school record for most rushing yards in a single game with 456 yards on 33 carries (five TDs), which included a 93-yarder for six points.

-Caffey’s back for his senior year at Hubbard. Caffey has led the Eagles in rushing as a sophomore (786 yards, eight TDs) and last year as a junior (1,170 yards, 12 TDs).

-Hubbard is seeking their third 2-0 start in the past four years (2018, 2020).

Upcoming Schedule

Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 3 – at Chaney (0-1)

Sept. 11 – Linsly (WV)

Sept. 17 – Fitch (1-0)

Hubbard

Sept. 3 – Shaw (0-1)

Sept. 10 – Poland (0-1)

Sept. 17 – at Struthers (1-0)