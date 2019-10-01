Howland travels to Canfield for Volleyball Match of Week

Cardinals have won 5 in a row

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield welcomes Howland this Thursday in the Volleyball Match of the Week. The Tigers took their first meeting with Canfield. Can they do it again?

High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 7 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)

Howland (16-2) at #10 Canfield (13-4)

Last 3 Meetings

Sept. 17, 2019 – Howland, 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-20)

Sept. 27, 2018 – Canfield, 3-2 (19-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-12, 15-8)

Sept. 4, 2018 – Canfield, 3-1 (25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22)

Last Meeting: Howland won their 11th straight match of the year by topping Canfield in three straight games. Chloe Schultz, Mia Pantalone and Madison Sisler combined for 31 kills. Kathryn Summerfield finished her evening with 26 assists while Bailee Beasom had 12 digs.

Game Notes

-In their last meeting, Howland snapped a 19-match losing streak to Canfield. The last time Howland won a match against Canfield was on September 2, 2009.

-Howland won their first 13 matches of the season as they didn’t lose a game in 8 of those contests.

-Last week, the Lady Tigers ended their two-game losing skid (to Hudson & Fitch) on Thursday when they came out on top against Boardman in 3 games to none.

-Since beginning the year 2-2 following their loss to GlenOak on August 31, Canfield has turned their season around as they’ve won 11 of their last 13.

-The Lady Cardinals have won their last 5 matches. During that stretch, they’ve only lost one game (to Fitch on Sept. 19).

Upcoming Schedule

Howland

Oct. 8 – Kent Roosevelt

Oct. 10 – at Fitch

Canfield

Oct. 5 – Tusky Valley

Oct. 7 – Carrollton

Oct 8 – at Fitch

Oct. 10 – Boardman