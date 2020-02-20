How do you close out the regular season? LaBrae-Springfield on Friday’s Game of the Week

The two schools have combined for 9 20-win seasons in the last 10 years

Last year, Springfield got the best of LaBrae (63-58)

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield welcomes LaBrae for the final Friday of the regular season. Both schools are hot at just the right time. The Vikings have won 13 of their last 15. Springfield has won eight consecutive outings. This highly contested matchup will almost certainly have a playoff feel.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

LaBrae (16-5) at Springfield (15-6)

Last Three Meetings

Feb. 22, 2019 – Springfield, 63-58

Feb. 23, 2018 – LaBrae, 74-57

Jan. 26, 2016 – Springfield, 81-69

Last Meeting

-Springfield ended the 2018-19 regular season with a 63-58 win over visiting-LaBrae. Evan Ohlin led all scorers with 28 points for the Tigers. Shane Eynon also added 17. Tyler Stephens powered LaBrae with 20 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Springfield, 68.6; LaBrae, 60.9

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 51.5; LaBrae, 52.9

Game Notes

-LaBrae had won 11 games in a row until they fell to Champion on February 8 (45-42).

-This past Tuesday’s 56-55 loss at Lakeview saw Tre’Von Drake score a game-high 24 points for the Vikings. However, Jake Wilms’ free throw with 13 seconds remaining was the difference as Lakeview prevailed.

-LaBrae needs a pair of wins to secure another 18-win season. That would make it 9 of the past 10 years.

-The Vikings are 4-4 when being held below 60 points.

-Since dropping back-to-back games in mid-January (at Waterloo and at Poland), the Tigers have won 8 in a row including victories over Collins Western Reserve (70-60) and over #6 ranked McDonald (84-47).

-On Tuesday, Springfield came away with a road win over Girard – 65-57. Drew Clark and Clay Medvec scored 23 and 16 points respectively for the Tigers.

-Drew Clark has scored 20-plus points in 11 games this season. He went over the 1,000-point plateau for his career on January 21 at Poland.

-When being held below 60-points, Springfield is 3-4. In games decided by 9-points or less – the Tigers are 5-5.

-When Springfield scores 70 or more, they’re 9-0.

Last 10 Years – Total Wins (area Ohio teams)

1.LaBrae – 200

1.Poland – 200

3.McDonald – 199

4.Springfield – 179

5.Bristol – 178

6.Harding – 169

7.Wellsville – 164

Post-Season Schedule

LaBrae (#2 seed in Warren District)

Feb. 28 – Conneaut/Liberty in Sectional Final

Springfield (#2 seed in Salem District)

Feb. 28 – Crestview/St. Thomas Aquinas in Sectional Final