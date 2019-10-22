Ursuline and Mooney pay a visit to Game of the Week

Ursuline looks to play spoiler

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney has their sights set on turning around their season and advancing to week 11. Ursuline has other ideas as they hope to play the role of spoiler. The Cardinals have taken five of their last six matchups with their rival. This Friday, the Holy War returns to the Game of the Week.

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 25, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

Ursuline (1-7) at Cardinal Mooney (4-4)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 19, 2018 – Mooney, 47-14

Oct. 20, 2017 – Mooney, 49-21

Oct. 21, 2016 – Mooney, 13-9

Oct. 23, 2015 – Ursuline, 28-6

Oct. 24, 2014 – Mooney, 31-7

Game Notes

-The Cardinals have dropped back-to-back games (vs. Louisville, 20-14; vs. Harding, 31-7) for the first time this season. The Cardinals still have their sights set on week 11 and a pair of wins in their last weeks would be a tremendous help.

-Last Saturday, Harding scored the game’s final 24-points to secure a 31-7 win over the Cardinals. Harding’s ground game of Marcus Brown, Elizah Smith and Emari Burgess all went for over 40 yards to nearly top the 200-yard plateau as a team. Mooney’s Zy’ere Rogers accounted for 80 yards rushing.

-Ursuline enters tonight’s matchup by dropping 7 of their 8 games this year. Through their first five weeks, the Irish offense averaged 12 points per game. Over the last 3 contests, they’ve improved to average 26.7 points.

-This past Friday, Ursuline trailed Boardman by 2 (21-19) entering the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans pulled away by Zach Ryan tossing a pair of touchdowns in the final frame to post a 34-19 victory.

-The Irish have not won a road game since September 22, 2017 (at Harding, 28-24). Ursuline is seeking to end their 14 games losing streak on the road.

-Since September 9, 2016 – Ursuline has posted a 5-31 mark, good for a winning percentage of 13.9%.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Mooney, 19.4; Ursuline, 17.5

Scoring Defense: Mooney, 23.5; Ursuline, 34.0

Next Week’s Game

Ursuline

Nov. 1 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-2)

Cardinal Mooney

Nov. 1 – Fitch (3-5)