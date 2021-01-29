Highlights: Late rally lifts LaBrae past Crestview in Game of the Week thriller

Landen Kiser was named Player of the Game after finishing with 13 points and 7 rebounds

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae edged Crestview 51-49 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Devin Carter tied for team-high scoring honors with 13 points.

Aidan Stephens added 11 points in the win for the Vikings.

Drake Golden and Kirkland Miller scored 19 points apiece for the Rebels.

Head Coach Chad Kiser’s Vikings improve to 8-3 overall on the season and 7-2 in league play. The Vikings have now won four straight games.

Crestview drops to 7-8 overall on the season and 5-2 in MVAC play.