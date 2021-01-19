Highlights: Hickory handles rival Sharon on Game of the Week

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory rolled past rival Sharon 76-35 in boys high school basketball action Tuesday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Tigers have now won four straight games over the rival Tigers.

Connor Evans led the Hornets with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson Pryts added 14 points while Peyton Mele tallied 13 in the victory.

Sharon was led by Brett Salsgiver who finished with a team-high 11 points.

The Tigers drop to 1-5 overall on the season.

Hickory improves to 3-0.