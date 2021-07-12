Highlights: Canfield 12U captures District 2 title over Poland

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 12U Canfield Little League team captured the District 2 championship on Monday by topping Poland 4-0 at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.

Canfield would take the lead by scoring a run on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

The score would stay that way until the second inning when Canfield would add another run, this time on an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Canfield starter Logan Patellis threw four shutout innings on the night.

With the win, Canfield advances to the state tournament in Ironton.

