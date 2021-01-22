Highlights: Boardman tops West Branch in first meeting in 3 years

The Spartans topped the Warriors, 55-36 in the WKBN Game of the Week on Friday night

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter and never looked back in a 55-36 win over West Branch Friday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

According to the Spartans, it was the first meeting between the Spartans and Warriors since the 1989-90 season.

Ethan Andersen led Boardman with 13 points, while Trey DePietro also reached double-figures with 12.

Dru DeShields led West Branch with eight points in the setback. Jaxon Hendershot finished with eight.

The loss snaps West Branch’s five game win streak. The Warriors drop to 10-4 overall on the season.

Boardman has now won five of its last six games. The Spartans improve to 9-3 overall on the campaign.