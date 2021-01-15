Highlights: Boardman tops Fitch for Birch’s 100th career victory

The victory marked the 100th career victory for Boardman Head Coach Pat Birch

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman topped Austintown Fitch 54-42 in All American Conference Red Tier action.

The victory marked the 100th career victory for Boardman Head Coach Pat Birch.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Boardman has now won six straight meetings with Fitch.

Luke Ryan led the Spartans with 11 points, while Trey DePietro and Ethan Anderson also reached double figures with 10 points apiece. Spencer Smith tallied 9 points in the win, while D.J. Evans chipped in with 8 points.

Austintown Fitch’s Todd Simons led all scorers with 16 points, all of which came in the second half.

With the setback, Fitch drops to 4-6 on the season and 1-1 in AAC Red Tier play.

Boardman improves to 7-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Spartans have now won three straight games.