SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steel Bowl is back in western Pennsylvania with Farrell and Sharon renewing their rivalry on the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week.

An interesting play happened early in the third quarter with the Steelers already leading 14-0. Sharon’s first offensive drive of the half stalled, leading to a punt.

As the ball rolled down the field, the Tigers’ special teams unit slowed down to let the ball roll a few more yards before downing it.

That’s when Kylon Wilson enters the screen and scoops up the ball and runs 73 yards the other way for a Farrell touchdown.

Watch the video above to see the wild play from Sharon.