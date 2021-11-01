High-scoring West Branch welcomes Poland for this Friday’s Game of the Week

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) — Can Poland’s defense slow down West Branch’s high-powered offense? We’ll find out this Friday as Chad Krispinsky and the Game of the Week crew will have this highly-anticipated Division IV showdown for you.

Friday, November 5 at 7 pm LIVE on WKBN.com (tape delay on MyYTV)

Poland (8-3) at West Branch (11-0)

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: West Branch, 51.1; Poland, 31.4

Scoring Defense: Poland, 17.8; West Branch, 19.9

Game Notes

-West Branch has scored 50-points or more in 4 of their past 8 games. The Warriors have eclipsed the 42-point mark in all but one of their games this season.

-Junior Dru DeShields has completed 196 of 280 passes (70.0%) for 2900 yards and 33 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. DeShields has connected on 66.0% of his throws (60-91) over his past three games while throwing for over 250-yards in each outing, with 3 touchdown passes each game.

-Nick Wilson (64 catches, 1054 yards, 13 TDs), Jaxon Hendershott (44-674-7), Christian Martig (39-550) and Steven Marra (24-339-6) have been Dru’s favorite targets this season.

-On the ground, Steven Marra has already gone over the 1,000-yard plateau with 1086 yards on 178 carries (6.1 avg) as he’s scored 26 times running the football. DeShields is closing in on 1,000-yards as he’s 111-yards shy of the feat (889 yards, 14 TDs).

-Poland’s defense has allowed just one opponent this season— South Range, 42 — to score 28 points or more.

-The Bulldogs’ rushing offense has compiled an average over the course of their last 3 games of 276.7 yards per outing.

-Quarterback Jack Fulton has completed 22 of 34 passes (64.7%) for 325 yards and 5 touchdowns over the last two games.

2021 Schedules

Poland

Bulldogs 35 Fairless 14*

Bulldogs 41 Struthers 27

Bulldogs 35 Jefferson 7

Bulldogs 40 Lakeview 0

Bulldogs 42 Girard 21

Bulldogs 35 Niles 7

South Range 42 Bulldogs 34

Hubbard 27 Bulldogs 23

Bulldogs 27 Howland 14

Bulldogs 21 Louisville 13

Canfield 24 Bulldogs 12

*-playoff

West Branch

Warriors 45 CVCA 8*

Warriors 43 Salem 42, OT

Warriors 77 Minerva 0

Warriors 50 Alliance 27

Warriors 43 Carrollton 12

Warriors 37 Howland 34

Warriors 63 Canton South 42

Warriors 61 Marlington 18

Warriors 48 Revere 6

Warriors 48 Woodridge 24

Warriors 47 East Liverpool 6

*-playoff

Division IV Region 13 Field

Poland (8-3) at West Branch (11-0)

Girard (7-4) at Perry (9-2)

Glenville (8-3) at VASJ (7-1)

Salem (8-3) at Ursuline (7-3)