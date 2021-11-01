High-scoring West Branch welcomes Poland for this Friday’s Game of the Week

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) — Can Poland’s defense slow down West Branch’s high-powered offense? We’ll find out this Friday as Chad Krispinsky and the Game of the Week crew will have this highly-anticipated Division IV showdown for you.
High School Football Game of the Week
Friday, November 5 at 7 pm LIVE on WKBN.com (tape delay on MyYTV)
Poland (8-3) at West Branch (11-0)
2021 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: West Branch, 51.1; Poland, 31.4
Scoring Defense: Poland, 17.8; West Branch, 19.9
Game Notes
-West Branch has scored 50-points or more in 4 of their past 8 games. The Warriors have eclipsed the 42-point mark in all but one of their games this season.
-Junior Dru DeShields has completed 196 of 280 passes (70.0%) for 2900 yards and 33 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. DeShields has connected on 66.0% of his throws (60-91) over his past three games while throwing for over 250-yards in each outing, with 3 touchdown passes each game.
-Nick Wilson (64 catches, 1054 yards, 13 TDs), Jaxon Hendershott (44-674-7), Christian Martig (39-550) and Steven Marra (24-339-6) have been Dru’s favorite targets this season.
-On the ground, Steven Marra has already gone over the 1,000-yard plateau with 1086 yards on 178 carries (6.1 avg) as he’s scored 26 times running the football. DeShields is closing in on 1,000-yards as he’s 111-yards shy of the feat (889 yards, 14 TDs).
-Poland’s defense has allowed just one opponent this season— South Range, 42 — to score 28 points or more.
-The Bulldogs’ rushing offense has compiled an average over the course of their last 3 games of 276.7 yards per outing.
-Quarterback Jack Fulton has completed 22 of 34 passes (64.7%) for 325 yards and 5 touchdowns over the last two games.
2021 Schedules
Poland
Bulldogs 35 Fairless 14*
Bulldogs 41 Struthers 27
Bulldogs 35 Jefferson 7
Bulldogs 40 Lakeview 0
Bulldogs 42 Girard 21
Bulldogs 35 Niles 7
South Range 42 Bulldogs 34
Hubbard 27 Bulldogs 23
Bulldogs 27 Howland 14
Bulldogs 21 Louisville 13
Canfield 24 Bulldogs 12
*-playoff
West Branch
Warriors 45 CVCA 8*
Warriors 43 Salem 42, OT
Warriors 77 Minerva 0
Warriors 50 Alliance 27
Warriors 43 Carrollton 12
Warriors 37 Howland 34
Warriors 63 Canton South 42
Warriors 61 Marlington 18
Warriors 48 Revere 6
Warriors 48 Woodridge 24
Warriors 47 East Liverpool 6
*-playoff
Division IV Region 13 Field
Poland (8-3) at West Branch (11-0)
Girard (7-4) at Perry (9-2)
Glenville (8-3) at VASJ (7-1)
Salem (8-3) at Ursuline (7-3)