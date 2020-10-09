Henwood strikes again, Hickory leads Sharon in ‘Game of the Week’

The Hornets stung quickly with Michael Henwood scoring on the opening play of the game

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Can the Hickory Hornets finish out their Region 3 slate in District X unbeaten in 2020? The Sharon Tigers stand in their way Friday night on the ‘Game of the Week’.

The Hornets stung quickly with Michael Henwood scoring on the opening play of the game with a 59-yard touchdown run 20 seconds into the game.

After the Hickory defense held on a fourth-and-five opportunity for Sharon deep in Hornets territory, they struck again on the first play of their drive. This time, Ramarion Whitehead got behind the Tigers defense and scored on an 80-yard catch-and-run from Matt Cannone. With 5:21 left in the first quarter, the Hornets led 14-0.

Brett Salsgiver completed a long Tigers drive on the following possession to put Sharon on the board for the first time. After several successful running plays in a row, Sharon dialed up a naked bootleg and Salsgiver was able to fool the defense and walk into the end zone to close the gap to 14-7 with 10:49 left in the first half.

The ensuing Hornets drive did not result in a score on the first play, but it didn’t take long as Henwood scored his second long touchdown run of the game with 8:57 left in the second quarter to extend the lead back to double digits, 21-7.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2 and in HD at 62.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

FOX – Spectrum Channel 12 or 1012



The game is also being broadcast LIVE online at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

More stories from WKBN.com: